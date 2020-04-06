Heartless thieves target businesses amid COVID-19 shutdowns

AS VULNERABLE businesses are forced to shut their doors due to the impacts of coronavirus, brazen thieves are taking advantage.

Yeppoon eatery Yogolicious cafe yesterday made revelation through its social media, announcing bandits had attempted to break into the establishment at the weekend.

Though unsuccessful in their attempts, the vandals did little to cover up their foiled plan and instead left a path of destruction on the property with significant damage to doors and windows.

Sadly, the damage is now an unnecessary extra cost to a business already feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19.

As owner Amanda Clarke adjusts to a new way of trading in light of social distancing restrictions, she said damage to the property was the last thing the team needed.

"It's definitely been hard to adjust to this new norm for now, as it is for all of us. While we're all at home, they're out here taking advantage of vulnerable businesses. We've already lost about 85 per cent of our trade," she said.

"They wrecked four screens and broke a window to find out there are metal bars behind it, so while it kept them out it's now come at a cost to us that we really don't need right now."

Unfortunately, the attempted break in was not a one-off as Ms Clarke said other businesses in the area had been struck on the same night.

"Lure was broken into and I believe they got the charity jars, an attempt at The Stand was disturbed by someone on site and Pie Alley Blues also contacted me to say they had experienced vandalism," she said.

While disheartened, Ms Clarke was grateful that she had taken extra measures to ensure her business' security.

"We're lucky that it turned out the way it did. We've got three doors, a roller door and eight windows that they've attempted to get into. Thankfully they were all secure enough for them not to get in."

As for other business owners, she suggested they should try to protect themselves and others as best they can against heartless thieves.

"Make sure your premises are locked and do the best you can. It's hard though, you just don't know what you're going to come into. But just try and protect your business as much as you can," she said.

"All we can do is the best that we can. Keep an eye out for each other and if you see something then report it."