Heartless prank injures Rocky's favourite horses

Cherie Dooley at the reigns with Capricorn Carriages ownere Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdale in the Rockhampton CBD for their first horse-drawn carriage ride on Friday night.

EVERY weekend, Steve May trots his iconic clydesdales to the Rockhampton CBD to spread joy among young families.

But after a horrific incident on Friday night, Steve is torn whether to keep his tradition going.

After a regular night's trade on East St, Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales were leading Steve home down Quay St past the Criterion Hotel.

"I always sit hard to the left of the road to let traffic flow," he said.

"Around 9.30pm a white hatch come up past us and it was nothing unusual at first."

A heartbroken Steve told how the driver then stopped and reached across to the passenger window and discharged a fire extinguisher in the horses' faces.

"It just went 'boof'," he said.

"There was a cloud of white powder and the horses got such a fright and didn't know what to do.

"It was just horrific."

The driver then sped off down the street and Steve didn't realise how bad it had affected his beloved horses until he got home.

"Kenny's eyes were full of it," he said.

"And Bailey's nose was running trying to flush it out of his system."

Steve spoke with The Morning Bulletin this morning after he had gone to check on his horses, saying they both were still obviously suffering and had a lot of "gunk" in their eyes and noses.

"I'm still gobsmacked anyone had the mentality to do this," he said.

But this isn't the first time Rocky's favourite horses have been the target of heartless pranks.

Just before Christmas, Steve said he and two young families were egged by a passing car.

He also said people often try to spook the horses by yelling out as they drive past.

"The horses have become tolerant against the idiots," he said.

"But people have no realisation of the dangers they can cause."

Steve said majority of his customers are young families, often with new born babies.

"We are out there trying to do something special for the community but I really don't know if it's worth putting our customers at risk if this keeps happening," he said.

Queensland Police Service inspected the horses and carriage this morning and were investigating who was responsible with help of CCTV footage nearby.

Steve said his local vet was due to arrive at his home in Berserker this morning to inspect the horses further.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you have any information.