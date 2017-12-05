Hearts 4 Heroes kicks off

Send a heartfelt message to our patients or thank the community who keep us in the air as part of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Hearts 4 Heroes campaign.

Send a heartfelt message to our patients or thank the community who keep us in the air as part of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Hearts 4 Heroes campaign. Emma Mills.

RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service kicked off their Hearts 4 Heroes campaign at DC Motors last week.

As part of DC Motors support for the service with their in store promotion, during the month of December, all Nissan Customers who purchase a car will get a tag to attach to the heart.

Proceeds from each Nissan purchased in December will go to the Heart 4 Heroes campaign supporting the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is asking the Capricorn Region to step up and support their Hearts 4 Heroes campaign by penning a message to our team, remembering a loved one or celebrating a milestone.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, spokesperson Kirsty Wooler said The Hearts 4 Heroes campaign allowed Capricornia to show their appreciation for their crew.

"Send a heartfelt message to our patients, give our volunteers a high-five, or thank the community who keep us in the air,” Kirsty said.

"It's easy to get involved and is a great way for the community to show their support for the service.”

It's simple, purchase a rescue helicopter tag, write your message on the back and attach it to our giant yellow heart. Our heart will be displayed at fundraising events and local businesses so your message will be spread across the region.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service would like to thank the following sponsors that have helped bring the Hearts 4 Heroes campaign to life!

Diplock's Rockhampton

Fleet Industries

Sargent Signs

Swains Canvas

Residents can get involved and show their support by purchasing a Hearts 4 Heroes tag online during December.

Every purchase helps the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service save more lives.

Updates will be published on our Facebook page - RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (Official Page).