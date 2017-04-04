Hearts break as roo dies in arms of CBD flood onlookers

A kangaroo was the first victim of the Fitzroy Flood.

HEARTS broke in the Rockhampton CBD this morning as a kangaroo fleeing flood waters tragically lost its life.

Just before 8am police were flagged down by a member of the public reporting a frightened kangaroo which was heading up East St towards the mall from the Depot Hill area.

Police located the kangaroo, which was reportedly very panicked and bouncing all over the road.

Heartbreaking kangaroo death: A kangaroo trying to escape oncoming floods was killed when he made it to dry land.

Unfortunately the roo crossed into Quay St and was struck by a vehicle in the middle of the road outside the Walter Reid Court apartments around 8am.

Members of the public rushed to help and comforted the injured animal while police directed traffic.

Roo dies peacefullly: Flood onlookers comforted the kangaroo in his final moments.

A vet was called but soon after 8am the roo passed away peacefully in the arms of its comforters.

With many animals displaced due to flooding in the Rockhampton region, motorists are urged to drive with extra caution.

If you see an injured or distressed animal, please call Wildlife Rockhampton on 0429 469 453.