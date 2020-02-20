Heat to make way for a wet weekend in CQ

RAIN COMING: Amanda Carpenter’s photo of the clouds rolling in towards Lammermoor beach could be replicated this weekend.

THE days are numbered for Capricornia’s low intensity heatwave with welcome wet weather expected to cool things down in the coming days.

After a “fairly quiet” day for precipitation yesterday, meteorologist Shane Kennedy expects the shower activity to gradually escalate over the coming days, bringing to an end the oppressive heat conditions affecting most of Queensland.

“(Thursday) will be the last day of the low intensity heatwave where we were seeing temperatures three to five degrees above average,” Mr Kennedy said.

RAIN FORECAST: Showers were expected to be concentrated along the east coast on Thursday.

“Rockhampton is expecting 37 degrees today but that will drop to 34 tomorrow and around the average temperature of 31 or 32 degrees on Saturday.”

Mr Kennedy said Capricornia had a medium (40 per cent) probability of showers and storms to the north and east of a slow-moving surface trough extending from the Gulf Country to the Sunshine Coast, with the possibility of severe storms with heavy rain and damaging winds in some areas.

Tomorrow he expects Capricornia to have an increased (60 per cent) chance of rain falls ranging from five to 15mm to the east of a surface trough extending from the Gulf Country to the southeast interior.

RAIN EXPECTED: Over the next week, healthy rainfalls were expected around Central Queensland.

On Saturday, there is a high to very high chance of showers beginning to extend down the east coast to about Yeppoon.

There is a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing to the east of an inland trough, extending from the northwest to the southern interior, more likely around areas southeast of about Emerald

A long range Stormcast forecast for the week expects the Rockhampton region to receive 50mm of rain with some east coast and inland areas expecting in excess of 75mm.

A flood warning remains in place for the lower Dawson River.

Minor flooding continues along the Dawson River at Baralaba and between Moura and Knebworth.