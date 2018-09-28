Heated debate adds fuel to big issues

Hi readers, there has been a swag of comment on big issues over the past few weeks with climate change and fluoridation two hot topics that always provoke passionate argument on both sides of the ledger.

Both these issues ignited across the region after two lobby groups stoked the flames of debate.

Three climate change advocates chose Rockhampton to begin a road show to deliver new evidence of the dire situation we face if current temperature trends continue.

Their main target was the coal mining industry alongside a push to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Mark Ogge, principal advisor at The Australia Institute, called for two thirds of existing fossil fuel reserves to remain in the ground in order to have even a 50% chance to avoid two degrees of warming.

Grazier Mick Alexander, Principal Advisor at the Australian Institute Mark Ogge and Dr Elizabeth Hanna, expert specialising in public health impacts of climate change and extreme heat, ANU speak about increased temperatures in Rockhampton. Geordi Offord

Not surprisingly that provoked a strong response from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

"By cherry-picking data, these people may have convinced themselves but Central Queenslanders are smart enough to know a straw man argument when they hear one,” Ms Landry said.

"They know a local solution does not solve a global problem.”

Given Australia is responsible for roughly 1.3 percent of global emissions, Ms Landry said making changes locally was "rather ineffective in tackling a global trend”.

So given Ms Landry's reaction, what I'm confused about is why haven't these climate change advocate,s armed with their new evidence, delivered this key information to the people who can actually change policy to prevent such disasters?

The focus should be members of parliament and the experts in governmental departments who are involved in considering projects that would possibly impact on the state and global emission levels - ie factories, coal mines, etc.

Here is more of the message delivered last week.

"The increase in extreme heat due to climate change will have a devastating impact on the region,” Mr Ogge said.

"There will be an increase in heat-related deaths, agricultural productivity will be hit hard and people's quality of life will plummet.

"Given the vulnerability of Rockhampton and the rest of Queensland to climate change, strong emissions reduction policies are in the state's interests.”

He noted the Queensland Labor Government has a 50 per cent emissions reduction target but is still approving new coal mines and allowing mine exploration over our vast coal reserves.

Let's move the conversation to FLUORIDATION of public drinking water.

That process is largely there to protect the minority of children who are for the most part victims of poor parenting.

The determination of whether it should be introduced comes down to how many children can be saved from growing up with serious tooth decay and then facing a lifetime of issues stemming from that.

So how should a council authority consider its decision on fluoridation?

That is the question for Rockhampton and Livingstone councils after the AMA Queensland and the Australian Dental Association Queensland (ADAQ) urged them to reconsider their stance and re-introduce water fluoridation, citing health concerns.

Do do councillors listen to the weight of complaints from those older members of the community who quite justifiably don't need it or want it, or do they listen to the dental experts who provide a compelling case for the young victims?

A three-year study from the University of Queensland has sparked last week's push to have Rockhampton and Livingstone council water fluoridated.

The study found a 19 per cent reduction in tooth decay among children aged between five and nine in the Logan-Beaudesert region after their water supply was fluoridated.

That is a significant number and if that result could be applied to this region it is evidence worthy of serious discussion.

This is where being a councillor gets a bit difficult.

Councillors must listen to hard evidence in the face of noise from loud dissenters.

The vote on our Bulletin online fluoride poll showed almost 70% in favour of it.

Fluoridation is safe, providing the correct volume is used, much like the chlorination of our water which is necessary to keep it safe for drinking.

No complaints about chlorine?

Until next time, let's keep the conversation flowing.

Frazer Pearce,

Editor of The Morning Bulletin.