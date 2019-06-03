Heated street argument lands security guard in court

A SECURITY guard found himself in court last Monday after an argument on the street became quite heated.

Adam David Szosler, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

At 11.10pm on May 11, police were patrolling in Gracemere when they noticed a number of people in a street looked highly agitated, including Szosler.

Police intervened and told him to remove himself and go into his house. He began to act aggressively and was arrested.

Police spoke to a number of witnesses who said they were inside their house watching TV when they heard a disturbance on the street.

Four witnesses intervened and said Szosler continued to act aggressively towards them until police arrived.

The lawyer for the defence said six years ago was the anniversary of his mother's death, and every year he struggles to deal with it.

"Unfortunately, he had a fair bit to drink that night.”

Szosler was fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.