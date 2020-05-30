Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE CALL-OUT: Two fire crews swung into action to extinguish a fire burning in the ceiling of a Lammermoor property last night.
FIRE CALL-OUT: Two fire crews swung into action to extinguish a fire burning in the ceiling of a Lammermoor property last night.
News

Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
30th May 2020 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews and paramedics were called to the scene of a house fire on the Capricorn Coast on Friday night.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was reported at Waterview Drive, Lammermoor at 8.40pm.

Two fire crews arrived at the scene to find all of the occupants of the property had safely escaped.

A small roof fire was detected, which was quickly contained and extinguished before the house was ventilated.

Paramedics were on standby but no one required QAS assistance.

QFES believed the fire had originated from a faulty heat lamp in the ceiling of the property’s bathroom.

house fire lammermoor tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Crash victims flown to Brisbane after fatal crash

        News The serious accident on the Bruce Highway near Midgee claimed a life of a 21-year-old woman yesterday.

        Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        premium_icon Pollies launch petition opposing the loss of CQ’s newspapers

        News Heartbroken by the decision to axe CQ’s newspapers, local politicians are speaking...

        Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        premium_icon Triumphant Cap Coast business reopening a long time coming

        News After months of uncertainty, Wendy's is back open for business.

        CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        premium_icon CQ woman spreads message of solidarity

        News “We have come a long way toward reconciling between indigenous and non-indigenous...