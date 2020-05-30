Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

FIRE CALL-OUT: Two fire crews swung into action to extinguish a fire burning in the ceiling of a Lammermoor property last night.

FIRE crews and paramedics were called to the scene of a house fire on the Capricorn Coast on Friday night.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was reported at Waterview Drive, Lammermoor at 8.40pm.

Two fire crews arrived at the scene to find all of the occupants of the property had safely escaped.

A small roof fire was detected, which was quickly contained and extinguished before the house was ventilated.

Paramedics were on standby but no one required QAS assistance.

QFES believed the fire had originated from a faulty heat lamp in the ceiling of the property’s bathroom.