Trainer back in winning form at track that served him well

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

BRISBANE trainer Robert Heathcote enjoyed a successful outing at Ipswich racetrack today collecting a winning double to bounce back from a recent lean trot at the venue.

Heathcote's winners were Scottish Mist with Ronnie Stewart aboard, and Daytona Danica with Dale Smith in the saddle.

These two were the shortest priced winners for the day with Scottish Mist starting as a restrictive $1.55 favourite.

Despite winning on the Metropolitan Saturday a few weeks ago with Stuttering, Heathcote has been looking for form recently at Ipswich after great success at the Bundamba track over many years.

Ipswich winner Scottish Mist ridden by Ron Stewart and trained by Robert Heathcote. Picture: Claire Power

Twice an Ipswich Premiership winner and holder of the record of the only trainer to win two Ipswich Cups with the same horse, it was great to see Heathcote with a strong contingent of owners celebrating winners at Ipswich.

The dual Ipswich Cup winner was Our Lukas in 2009 and 2010 and then he placed in the same race in 2011.

Another of the stable was the five-time Queensland horse of the year Buffering, who had an easy win in the rich QTIS two year old plate on Labour Day a decade ago to help kick off his career.

Buffering was the winner of over $7 million prizemoney and seven Group 1 scalps across Dubai, Melbourne, and Perth. This was despite running into Black Caviar over a couple of years when Buffering was in his prime.

The Chris Anderson/Robert Heathcote training partnership in 2018-19 had substantial success. However, there was somewhat of lull for both trainers after dissolving the partnership, due in no small part to the five month outage as track works were performed.

Once racing resumed at Ipswich, Brisbane trainers were in the northern zone and only able to return to Ipswich in June.

It has since taken a while to strike some form at Ipswich though today's double will hopefully set Heathcote on a winning path at Bundamba again.

It has not been all downhill in recent times, and quite the contrary away from Ipswich.

Highly promising juvenile Rothfire who brilliantly won the Group 1 JJ Atkins as a two-year-old will soon be returning to the track aiming to continue his superb form of six wins from seven starts.

A scintillating trial recently bodes well for an impressive career as Rothfire potentially becomes the next big thing of the Heathcote stable.

Ipswich race winner Bobby Alexrod, ridden by Minotte Kennedy and trained by Ben Robinson. Picture: Claire Power

Robinson collects another Ipswich winner

AFTER winning with $61 pop Zeeluck a couple of weeks ago at Ipswich, Beaudesert trainer Ben Robinson collected another winner today at the same track.

Bobby Axelrod was the stable success at $6 in the betting with apprentice Minonette Kennedy again in the saddle. This galloper hadn't won since May at Gatton but was a comprehensive winner today.

Robinson was a clerk of the course and farrier at Ipswich in earlier days. He is welcoming the recent training success back at Ipswich.

Along with Bobby Axelrod there were two other quadrella leg winners at $6 in betting. These were Skilord for Bruce Hill and Jag Guthmann-Chester and Jewel of the Crown in the last for Steven O' Dea and apprentice Justin Huxtable.

The second leg of the quaddie went to $23 shot Stay Smart for Gold Coast trainer Gregory Booth and another apprentice jockey Sheriden Tomlinson.

The collective of these wins provided another decent quadrella dividend of $4415 for a dollar - although well short of the $50,000 two weeks ago when Zeeluck won for today's winning trainer Robinson.

Next meetings

IPSWICH racing is scheduled to continue next Wednesday and Thursday, August 27. September racing includes a Saturday Provincial meeting on the 19th when the official opening of the full facility is planned.