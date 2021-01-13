Menu
Heatwaves are expected to develop across the state this week. Photo: File
Weather

Heatwave building in CQ as weekend approaches

Timothy Cox
13th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
A dry and warm week awaits most of Central Queensland because of severe heatwaves expected to develop across parts of the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said forecasts for the state were expected to be three to six degrees above the January average by the coming weekend.

“This heat may feel more significant due to the recent cooler weather,” he said.

There is no chance of rain in Rockhampton on Thursday and Friday, and only a slight chance at the weekend.

The temperature will hover in the mid 30s until it reaches 37C on Saturday.

For the rest of Capricornia, temperatures in the low 30s are forecast for the whole week with small chances of rain only improving next Monday.

Gladstone’s forecast also suggests low 30s for the next seven days, and some chance of rain from Sunday onwards.

In Emerald, a high of 38C is expected on Saturday, and showers will become more probable at the start of next week.

Until the weekend, temperatures in the Central Highlands are forecast in the mid 30s.

