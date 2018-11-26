NOVEMBER temperature records continue to tumble as forecasters predict heatwave conditions will linger around Queensland for at least the next week.

Cairns (42.6C) smashed its previous November high by over 2C, while Innisfail (42C), Proserpine Airport (44.9C) and Mackay (39.7C) also recorded their hottest November days, with similar conditions forecast again tomorrow.

Cairns Racecourse, a relatively new weather station, was higher still at 43.6C.

Townsville (39.8C), Ayr (40C) and Rockhampton (39.5C) also recorded sweltering conditions, which has prompted authorities to issue heat warnings for Queenslanders.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the record-breaking heatwave showed no signs of abating.

"There is no indication that the heatwave conditions will cease in the next week," the spokesman said.

The mercury didn't go quite so high further south, with Brisbane hitting 34.5C and Sunshine Coast Airport topping 35C.

Further south, conditions were cooler, with Coolangatta managing a relative reprieve of 28C.

The bureau spokesman said winds close to the coast were providing a reprieve from the head.

"Winds coming from the southeast tracking along the southeast coast are bringing cooler conditions to the coastal strip south of the Sunshine Coast," he said.

Warm conditions favourable to fire conditions will continue around the central coast region where a massive fire has already thorn through 11,000ha, with a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman saying there was a severe fire weather warning for the Capricornia area.

The spokesman said conditions around Deepwater would only ease slightly today, thanks to slightly lighter westerly winds which would become a sea breeze later today.

He said conditions were still favourable for severe bushfires.

BoM forecasted that nearby town of Gladstone would see a stifling 36C today, well above the November maximum temperature average of 30C.

The spokesman said that despite a number of fires popping up over the past couple of days in southeast Queensland, conditions were less severe and the greatest fire danger was on the central coast.

Pet owners are being warned to keep their animals out of the sun this week as extreme heatwave conditions continue.

The RSPCA has reported more than 230 calls have been received this month of animals suffering from heat stress inside cars or in backyards across Queensland.

"The figures since the beginning of the year are even more alarming," said RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty.

"We've had 1126 reports of animals being left in hot cars and 2026 of animals being left with no shelter or shade."

"If it's 30C outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40C in less than five minutes. We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57C in 12 minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead."

It comes as some Queensland towns are expecting temperatures to reach as high as 10C above their November average.

Mr Beatty said pets should be given shade and plenty of water to survive in these conditions.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die," he said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place. We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."