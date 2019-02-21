Heatwave conditions to continue until end of week

Hot conditions are expected to continue across Central Queensland until the weekend.

Hot conditions are expected to continue across Central Queensland until the weekend. Bureau of Meteorology

THIS week's heatwave is expected to come to an end by Sunday, with the mercury falling to 32 degrees for Rockhampton.

Until then, the Beef Capital will continue to sweat through 38 degree days, dropping only two degrees on Saturday.

By Monday Rockhampton will be back around the 31.3 average for the month at 30 degrees.

"We're sitting quite high above the monthly average,” Bureau of Meteorology's Kimba Wong said.

"Biloela also has quite high temperatures for this time of year.

"We do have heat wave conditions forecast this week as well and it's already been quite hot.”

Ms Wong said "severe heatwave” conditions across Central Queensland are expected to ease into the weekend, with temperatures dropping by Sunday and falling closer to the average on Monday.

Biloela reached a sweltering 41 today, but is expected to drop to 38 tomorrow.

Emerald was 40 degrees today and will drop to 39 tomorrow.

Longreach reached 39 today and will rise to 40 tomorrow.

Moranbah reached a maximum of 38 today, but will fall to 35 tomorrow with a 50 per cent chance of possible showers.

There is a 30 per cent chance of some rain on Saturday, with the likelihood of some relief for the city increasing to 90 per cent next Wednesday.

"It's looking pretty hot for the next couple of days at least,” Ms Wong said.

"There's a slight chance of showers further inland and they might get a shower at Biloela today.

"Tomorrow will be hot and dry with high temperatures even close to the coast.

"Even though high temps usually comes with a possibility of storms, we can't expect much rainfall. It's looking like dry conditions.”