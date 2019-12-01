Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

Fire danger warning map for Monday December 2 is severe for the Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfields.

A SEVERE fire danger is predicted for today as Central Queensland braces for a heatwave this week.

Temperatures are expected to soar from 35 to 40s across the Capricornia region and fireys are on high alert as fires are very likely.

Areas of high alert are Emerald, including Carnavon Gorge area, Gladstone, Rockhampton up to Mackay and Mount Morgan.

Rural Fire Service Central Queensland manager superintendent Brian Smith, who is based out of the Rockhampton office, said today there will be an increase in temperature with a drop in relative humidity and westerly winds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have reported a severe fire danger is predicted for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia for Monday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the winds will get stronger and the hot, dry wind will get pushed through to the coast.

There is a chance of some localised thunderstorms but there will be little to no rain.

Tuesday's fire danger is slightly decreased, down to a very high level for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

Wednesday's fire danger is also the same level.

Mr Smith advised a heatwave has started in the north and is coming down the coast, with temperatures of five degrees above average.

"So it's looking quite hot and dry until at least Friday," he said.

The concern fireys are facing is has been so dry for so long there is a lot of fuel on the ground to ignite and sustain fires.

"There is larger sticks, larger branches, more available to burn and it just increases the fire intensity," Mr Smith said.

A fire ban for the Isaac, Mackay, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton local government areas remains in place until midnight Wednesday December 4.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.