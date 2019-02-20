Heatwave hits CQ with hottest day forecast for today

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Central Queensland today, with a low-intensity heatwave sweeping across the region.

CENTRAL Queensland can expect to see its hottest day today, with a low-intensity heatwave sweeping across the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there are no significant changes to the low to severe heatwave conditions forecast throughout Central Queensland.

The heatwave is expected to last until about Thursday.

Out west will cop most of the heat today, with Emerald reaching a maximum of 43C and Biloela reaching a maximum of 42C.

Rockhampton is forecast to reach 39C today, 38C tomorrow, 37C Friday and between 29-34C over the weekend.

Yeppoon is looking a little cooler, with a maximum of 31C forecast for today and tomorrow.

Friday is looking a little warmer with a maximum of 33C and between 28-31C over the weekend.

Gladstone is forecast to reach 35C today, tomorrow and Friday. The weekend is expected to be a little cooler with maximums between 29-32C forecast.