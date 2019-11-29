Heatwave, wind, stokes brutal bushfire threat for CQ

BAD WEATHER: Unfavourable weather conditions early next mean CQ’s firefighters could be tackling fast-moving bushfires like the recent Cobraball fire.

THE deadly combination of hot, dry and windy conditions is expected to catapult Central Queensland’s firefighters back into battle against bushfires next week.

With temperatures forecast to surpass 40 degrees and the wind kicking up to gusts over 30km/hr, Rural Fire Service Queensland Regional Manager Brian Smith warned that Capricornia’s ‘Very High’ fire rating for Monday could be lifted by the Bureau of Meteorology to a ‘Severe’ level in the coming days.

FIRE ADVICE: Regional Manager of Rural Fire Service Queensland Brian Smith warned there will be a very high threat of fire early next week.

“The weather conditions are similar to what we’ve had over the last month when we get that ‘spike’ weather,” Mr Smith said.

“What we’ve had is this period of stable hot air over Central Australia and as the cold front moves through on Monday, that will bring the hot air with it.

“We’ll get a couple of days when the temperatures will be up into the low 40s and our relative humidity will be around 20 per cent or lower and the wind will come from the west.”

He said the hot, dry and windy conditions were triggers for fires which will burn rapidly and spread quickly.

To mitigate the bushfire threat, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) issued a fire ban on Wednesday for Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, which will remain in place until Wednesday.

FIRE DANGER: In Capricornia on Monday, the risk of bushfires will elevate to a 'Very High' level or potentially higher due to dry, hot and windy conditions.

“We have a number of aircraft on standby around Central Queensland that will help us to respond quickly to any fires that start over that period of time,” he said.

“QFES is always prepared for these kind of events but when we get fire started in some of the environments we have around here, they can impact on communities very quickly.”

He said properties that weren’t prepared against bushfires are more likely to be impacted severely and now was the time to make preparations.

“It’s really important for residents to understand the environment that they’re living in, to make sure they are aware of the conditions that are coming through, particularly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,’ he said.

TEMPERATURE SPIKE: Temperatures are expected to soar above 40 degrees in parts of CQ on Monday.

“The best thing people can do is have their emergency plan in place, to understand what that means and to discuss it with their family and friends to know what they’re going to do in the event of an evacuation.

“They can also prepare their properties by removing loose vegetation, cleaning their gutters out and making sure there’s clear access to properties.”

Residents are urged to avoid any activities around their properties which could trigger fires in the tinder dry conditions.