Car trapped in flash flooding on the corner of East and Derby Streets. Aden Stokes

A HEAVY storm poured over Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon, causing flash flooding in the streets.

Wind gusts of almost 60km/h were recorded at about 3.35pm, which was the peak of the storm.

However, no rain was recorded in the official bureau gauge at Rockhampton Airport.

The storm was all over in about 30 minutes.

There were no immediate reports of any hail or vehicle accidents.