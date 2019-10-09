Heaviest rain in seven months forecast

Some of the heaviest rain for months is set to hit NSW and Queensland. Picture: Sky News Weather

It's been all about the heat in New South Wales and Queensland with ferocious fires destroying homes.

But a dramatic change is imminent with some of the heaviest rain for six months waiting in the wings, forecasters have warned.

Up to 100mm could sweep across the eastern seaboard with Brisbane and Sydney drenched.

"For many areas this looks like the best rain since March," said Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

Head further south and it's less about the rain and more about the cold as wintry conditions return.

Northern NSW and southern Queensland have been scorched by bushfires with temperatures on Tuesday soaring past the 40C mark for the second day running, the flames aided by brisk winds.

Bushfires in Busbys Flat, northern NSW, on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Jason O'Brien

A house burnt down by bushfires in Laidley, southeast Queensland, on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Davis.

"Yesterday was a devastating day for people whose homes were lost due to fires burning out of control," Mr Sharpe said.

"We had severe, extreme, even catastrophic fire danger in parts of both states.

"But much better conditions are developing today and tomorrow. Winds are easing and temperatures dropping.

"What will be more helpful is rain on the way for the back end of this week."

In Grafton, close to several of the fires, the mercury will rise to just 24C, way down on yesterday's peak of more than 38C. From Thursday, rain is expected.

A large area of low pressure is settling over the east coast and with it will come the showers.

"Areas of rain will hit the road on Friday and into Saturday. We're looking at some pretty handy falls across NSW and into Queensland," Mr Sharpe said.

HOW SOGGY WILL IT BE WHERE YOU LIVE?

In Brisbane the temperature will reach 27C today and around 24C on Thursday before sinking to 22C on the weekend. Around 35mm of rain could fall on the Queensland capital on a stormy weekend.

"Brisbane could see its best rain in seven months if it receives more than 20.6mm, which is a decent chance across Friday and Saturday," Mr Sharpe said.

"Those storms could spark some new fires, but there's plenty of rain to go around with this system."

Moving into NSW, the heaviest rain is likely to be in the state's northeast with up to 50mm and 100mm in some pockets falling over a four-day period.

It will be wet in Sydney too with downpours beginning on Thursday and then relatively solid rain across the weekend. If the upper estimates come to pass more than 45mm could fall on the Harbour City. Temperatures will likely peak just shy of 20C.

The rain will peter out the further you go inland with Dubbo getting just 4mm on Friday, if that.

Cooler conditions today in northeastern NSW, with southeasterly winds blowing across the region. While the weather is more settled than yesterday, still watch for advice from @NSWRFS about the #nswfires and check MetEye for forecasts near you https://t.co/UfYPhf3MG5 pic.twitter.com/IjCPQQU37e — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 8, 2019

It's the same the further south you go. There could be showers in Canberra on Friday and Saturday, but they will be more scattered than Sydney and have less moisture in them. Maximums of between 15 and 19C are forecast.

It's chilly, with a possible shower, in Melbourne today with temperatures struggling to exceed 15C. Into the weekend, 19C is to be expected with lows of 8C.

Hobart is forecast to be a little wetter than Victoria heading into the weekend with maximums of 15C or 18C on Sunday. Overnight lows of just 6C are forecast.

Calm conditions in Adelaide will bring a run of sunny days and highs of 21-23C but cold mornings.

It's going to be hotter in the west. The mercury will rise in Perth to 29C followed by 22-25C over the weekend. A possible shower is forecast on Saturday.

In the Top End, expect 34C and sunny with lows of 24C.