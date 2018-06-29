'Nowhere to run': Barrel murder suspect ‘contained’

UPDATE 5.45PM: Sunshine Coast District Officer, Superintendent Darryl Johnson says police have body in a barrel murder suspect Zlatko Sikorsky "contained" in a unit complex at Alexandra Headland.

He briefed media outside the emergency zone about 5.45pm.

He said police were comfortable they had the situation under control but urged local residents to remain inside their homes.

Police at the intersection of William and Mary Sts, Alexandra Headland.

Supt Johnson said there were "no threats involved", but would not go into details on demands.

"We're negotiating and we're hoping we'll come out with a successful resolution," he said.

"We're hoping to resolve the situation peacefully.

"We're happy that we've got the person."

A witness said he heard arguments between a man and a woman with children earlier in the day, about 2.15pm.

He said he has not heard the woman or children since. The witness said he believed the woman and child left the unit about 3pm.

Emergency services at the seige on Juan St, Alexandra Headland. Picture: Lachie Millard

Police have said there is no one in the building with the offender.

"I heard arguments break out around 2.15, and a child or children screaming probably due to the raised voices and swearing, and a woman's voice," the witness said.

"I was tempted to call the police then, but I hesitated, cause (sic) it could of simply been a simple argument. Then around 3.15 I noted the police were in the alleyway.

Speaking about the argument he heard, the witness said: "I couldn't really understand what they were arguing about but I remember him saying 'that's enough'. I've only heard his voice since.

"I didn't hear anything like gunfire. I don't know who the female voice belonged to. It sounded like a little girl, maybe two children. But if they're still there they haven't made any noise.

"No one walked out to the balcony. I didn't see anyone."

An eye witness earlier told The Courier-Mail that he could hear a man inside a neighbouring unit making demands.

"He hasn't walked outside to the balcony, I can clearly hear him, he wants to speak to his girlfriend and father," the witness said.

"I believe he's on the phone to a negotiator."

Police have locked down a street on the Sunshine Coast after they cornered the suspect in the body in a barrel murder.

5.15PM: Heavily armed police have cornered Zlatko Sikorsky, the suspect in Brisbane's body in a barrel murder, in a unit complex on the Sunshine Coast.

Police are negotiating with Sikorsky and have blocked streets and declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Streets have been around the Alexandra Headland address.

Sunshine Coast Daily reporters Sarah Dionysius and Danielle Ford are at the edge of the exclusion zone.

They say residents are still being evacuated. Two police cars are blocking motorists from entering Juan St.

The reporters say there is an eerie quiet over the usually busting section of Alexandra Headland.

Miss Ford said there were a lot of confused residents unsure of what was unfolding.

"Police aren't telling anyone what is happening when they enquire," she said.

The area contained within the emergency declaration.

BREAKING: Heavily armed police have gone to an address in Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast following a reported sighting of the man wanted over the murder of a teenager in Brisbane.

Police are negotiating with a man at an Alexandra Headlands unit complex and have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Detectives were wanting the speak to Zlatko Sikorsky, who was believed to have been travelling in a Holden Commodore.

The declaration was made around 3.25pm for Juan Street and is bounded by Alex Parade to the north, Mary Street to the west, Mayfield Street to the east and William Street to the south.

Residents located inside the declared area are asked to remain indoors and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Detectives investigating the homicide of Larissa Beilby (above) in Logan have released the identity of a 34-year-old man they want to interview.

The man is believed to be alone inside the unit.

More to come.