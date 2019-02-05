Heavy band UNI/VS adds Rocky date to their Australian tour

ROCKHAMPTON GIG: Brisbane's purveyors of heavy music UNI/VS have selected Rockhampton to be their only regional Queensland stop on their first Australian tour.

ROCKHAMPTON GIG: Brisbane's purveyors of heavy music UNI/VS have selected Rockhampton to be their only regional Queensland stop on their first Australian tour. Contributed

IF YOU were one of the few people around CQ who liked their music on the heavy side, UNI/VS have a treat for you.

Members of the up-and-coming Brisbane-based melodic hardcore act have links to the region, hence why Rockhampton was lucky enough to be the only regional Queensland stop on their first Australian tour.

Guitarist Michael Ryan and vocalist Scott Willis learnt their trade in Mackay metal band Saints Alight, moving to Brisbane in 2012 in the hope of taking their music to the next level but sadly the band crumbled in 2015.

Undeterred, the men continued their pursuit of rock'n' roll stardom, commencing writing for new project UNI/VS (pronounced Universes) - releasing their debut EP Deaths Door in 2017.

ROCKHAMPTON GIG: Brisbane's purveyors of heavy music UNI/VS have selected Rockhampton to be their only Regional Queensland stop on their first Australian tour. Contributed

"I guess the goal to start with was to release music that we all enjoyed playing and just see where it took us,” Ryan said.

Drawing from influences including Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, Silent Planet and Northlane, UNI/VS's brand of metalcore (with a hint of Djent) began attracting the attention of promoters, subsequently earning them supporting slots for some of their international musical heroes including The Acacia Strain, Stick to Your Guns, Kublai Khan, Being as an Ocean, Comeback Kid and Silverstein.

Emboldened by their success and more focused in their sound, Ryan said they worked hard to "hit the ground running” with their second EP Smile, which they hoped to showcase around Australia.

"With Smile, we had more of an idea where we wanted to go, we had a clearer vision, and think we did pretty good at achieving that vision,” he said.

It was discussions between their lead singer Scott and his friend, Hayden F, the vocalist from Rockhampton's "buzz” band Affinity Minus Perfectionist that ultimately locked in the April gig at O'Dowds.

With only enough space for 100 sweaty punters, UNI/VS's gig with Affinity Minus Perfection, Wildheart, Above, Below on Saturday, April 6 is expected to sell out quickly.