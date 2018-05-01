Heavy drug user's journey from lab to clean in two years

Gregory Ronald Roginson was sentenced to a two year jail term for producing methamphetamines in his backyard.

HE HAS gone from using seven points of methamphetamines a day and producing the illicit drug in his home to being clean of drugs and a doting father.

Gregory Ronald Roginson, 44, today pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton to charges that arose from a drug lab raid in Clifton St, Berserker, on February 1, 2016.

Police raided Roginson's property where Roginson was staying with his partner and a young child and found a clandestine drug laboratory and $13,000 in cash.

The court heard there were others at the property at the time, including co-accused Ricky Lee Tokotaua.

One clip-seal bag found in the bathroom contained 0.342g of meth and another located in the kitchen had MSN (a cutting agent) inside.

In a shipping container in the yard, police also found 4.275g of MSN. They also found 218 pseudoephedrine tablets, and cash in many places throughout the house including inside stereos.

They also found a buried PVC pipe capped at each end containing instruments and ingredients used in producing meth. Roginson's finger prints were on one of the instruments inside the PVC pipe.

The court heard Roginson was part of a group vicious assault where he was armed with a bat in 2011 where he received a three-year prison term.

The assault was in response to an argument over a drug transaction.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said the 387 days presentence custody and the birth of his child had been a wake-up call for the man raised on a cattle station at Longreach, who went on to become a farrier and had a four-year challenge to become a jockey.

Mr Polley said Roginson had worked as a horse breaker and at a meatworks and was working up until a year ago when reporting conditions made it difficult to also hold a job.

He said Roginson and his partner were now expecting their second child and her father, who owned a business, has promised a job for Roginson once he was no longer require to report frequently.

Justice Graeme Crow sentenced Roginson to a two-year prison term and released him on parole today, taking into account time already served.