Sky News' Chief Forecaster Tom Saunders has predicted heavy falls across parts of Central Queensland this weekend.
Heavy falls expected for Central Queensland this week

Maddelin McCosker
3rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
HEAVY falls are predicted for parts of Central Queensland over Friday and Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

According to meteorologist David Crock, the latest forecast suggests that 40 to 80mm will fall along the coastal fringe, while 20 to 40mm is expected to fall over parts of the Central Highlands, with some higher totals in isolated areas.

Strong onshore flows will bring moisture in from the sea, creating an upper trough over Central Queensland on Thursday that will last through Friday and possibly Saturday.

"Widespread showers and rain areas will start on Thursday night and run into Friday before moving off the coast,” Mr Crock said.

"Forecasts show it will affect the coast, south from Bowen and further inland into the Central Highlands.

The 5-day rain forecast for Central Queensland.
"It should clear late on Friday, or early Saturday, but it will be clear and fine after that,” he said.

"Friday will be the peak, with the highest rainfall totals expected on that day.”

The extra cloud cover means cooler temperatures may be felt towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

"Forecasts show temperatures in the 21 to 23 degrees range throughout the Central Highlands and parts of the coast that are under that cloud cover,” Mr Crock said.

