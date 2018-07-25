Heavy fog and smoke combination lingers over CQ

A resident in Wandal woke up to the thick fog outside their window.

A resident in Wandal woke up to the thick fog outside their window. Contributed

HEAVY fog is blanketing Central Queensland this morning with weather experts expecting it to linger around most of the morning.

Forecaster form the Bureau of Meteorology, David Crock Said the layer of low-cloud was particularly thick and wouldn't rise any time soon.

"It could hang around until 9am or 10am, but I would expect it to be entirely gone by 11am,” he said.

Combined with the lingering smoke from an Ironpot fire, David said this can cause a heavier layer fog.

Smoke lingered around the Berserker Ranges today from a fire burning in Mt Chalmers. Sari Beasley

"For fog to form, it needs plenty of moisture in the air like what we have this morning,” he said.

"When there is smoke around from a fire, what can happen is that the smoke particles in the air act as something that moisture condenses around to form cloud droplets.

"So when there's more matter in the air like that, it becomes thicker.”

With Rockhampton labelled as a "fog prone” city, David said it was important to take care on the roads as visibility was limited.

Driving conditions were difficult through Rockhampton and on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd this morning with cars slowed to 70km/h on the 100km/h highway.

Thick fog is seen outside CQUniversity this morning. Contributed

One motorist snapped this photo of thick fog lying around CQUniverstiy around 7am.