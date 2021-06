Generic pictures showing morning light and fog (Pictures by Julian Andrews).

Generic pictures showing morning light and fog (Pictures by Julian Andrews).

7am: Emerald police have had to attend a chaotic scene on the Gregory Highway where a long wide load truck has attempted a U-turn in near-zero visibility.

It is causing a traffic backup in both directions.

Drivers are reminded to drive to the conditions.

Originally published as Heavy fog causes traffic problems in Central Highlands