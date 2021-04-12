‘Heavy heart’: Queensland waterhole victim identified

“There have been a concerning number of deaths we’ve been having, but that’s also an indication of the increasing visitation and the popularity of the spots we have up here.”

TRIBUTES have begun pouring in for a young English tourist and talented sportsman who died while swimming at the popular Behana Gorge swimming hole.

Emergency services were called to the site south of Cairns on Saturday afternoon and found 24-year-old Charlie Williams unresponsive.

Despite desperate attempts to revive him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood Mr Williams is from the Oxfordshire region of the UK, northwest of London, but had been in Australia on a work visa.

He was believed to have been with a group when the tragedy unfolded about 5pm.

English tourist Charlie Williams, 24, (centre) who died at Behana Gorge. Picture: Facebook

Police have been liaising with the UK consulate.

A spokesman from Mr Williams' Bicester rugby union club posted a statement on their Facebook page to break the devastating news.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I tell you that yesterday afternoon, Charlie Williams … died in a tragic accident in the Behana Gorge, Cairns, QLD," he said.

"Charlie played his senior rugby at Bicester and as a Junior at both Banbury RUFC and Chinnor RFC.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends at this time."

Police have refused to provide details into the incident aside from to confirm it was "not suspicious".

Behana Gorge is south of Cairns near Gordonvale and Walsh's Pyramid. Picture: Brendan Radke

Behana has previously been the site of other serious incidents though, with Mr Williams' death coming less than 18 months after Cairns firefighter Brant Jones slipped and was fatally injured during a morning walk in November 2019.

Local division 1 councillor Brett Moller, who does the Behana 6.4km return track frequently, described the incident as "another tragedy".

Firefighter Brant Jones died at Behana Gorge in 2019.

"We don't know the circumstances, but if it was a slip or fall, or a hit of the head if he was diving in, it's just safety consciousness," he said.

He said Behana can be "very dangerous" with deep, cold water and strong currents surging through the granite rocks.

