Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Kirstin Payne
Crime

Heavy load fines reduced for 'unwilling' driver

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 66-YEAR-OLD man facing $5000 in fines for being caught twice with wide and overweight loads on a truck told the court another person loaded the trailer.

Frederick Paul McGarry pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges in relation to the loads.

Department of Transport inspectors intercepted McGarry on Thozet Rd twice on September 14, 2017 - first at 7.20am and then again at 10.15am - carrying turf.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said both loads were too heavy for the axle and too wide for the trailer, creating a hazard for other road users.

McGarry said it was the first time he drove a truck and he didn't load it.

He said he hadn't worked since then and was living off his savings.

McGarry left court with $750 in fines and $92.50 in court costs.

"I am satisfied you were an unwilling participant in this,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'I own a business on Great Keppel Island and survived'

    premium_icon 'I own a business on Great Keppel Island and survived'

    Business WATCH DRONE FLY-OVER: GKI local reflects on the past and looks forward to the future with resort demolition to start next week.

    CQ stunt skier lands dream job at Universal Studios

    CQ stunt skier lands dream job at Universal Studios

    News It all started at the age of four at the Rockhampton Water Ski Club

    Why the Capricorn Coast needs 600 new homes a year

    premium_icon Why the Capricorn Coast needs 600 new homes a year

    News New planning scheme outlines how fast the CQ growth area will grow

    • 28th Apr 2018 9:34 AM
    Best-value subscription deal with The Morning Bulletin

    Best-value subscription deal with The Morning Bulletin

    News Digital subscription for less than a cup of coffee

    Local Partners