Heavy load fines reduced for 'unwilling' driver

A 66-YEAR-OLD man facing $5000 in fines for being caught twice with wide and overweight loads on a truck told the court another person loaded the trailer.

Frederick Paul McGarry pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges in relation to the loads.

Department of Transport inspectors intercepted McGarry on Thozet Rd twice on September 14, 2017 - first at 7.20am and then again at 10.15am - carrying turf.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said both loads were too heavy for the axle and too wide for the trailer, creating a hazard for other road users.

McGarry said it was the first time he drove a truck and he didn't load it.

He said he hadn't worked since then and was living off his savings.

McGarry left court with $750 in fines and $92.50 in court costs.

"I am satisfied you were an unwilling participant in this,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.