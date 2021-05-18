Fire crews were called to a grader fire near Barcaldine on Tuesday, May 18.

Fire crews were called to a grader fire near Barcaldine on Tuesday, May 18.

Fire crews were called to a heavy machinery fire near Barcaldine about 1.10pm on Tuesday.

A large grader caught fire at Hanley Road, which then spread to surrounding grass, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

One crew extinguished the grader fire and left the scene about 2.10pm, with the second crew working to extinguish the small grass fire.

The grass fire was under control about 2.50pm, the spokesman said.

Originally published as Heavy machinery catches fire on rural CQ road