Heavy rain possible for CQ as ex-TC Owen approaches

Keeley Lawrence shared this image of the storms clouds above Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon. Keeley Lawrence

CENTRAL Queensland could be in for heavy rain over the next few days as ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen moves closer to the east tropical coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology computer modelling forecasts falls of 50 to 100mm over the next four-days across parts of the region, however Stormcast modelling indicates the potential for falls over 100mm in areas just north of Rockhampton.

The BOM said ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen may bring heavy falls over the central coast and islands in the increasing onshore wind flow to its south however there remains some uncertainty with the movement of this trough/low.

Computer modeling from Stormcast suggests parts of Central Queensland could receive as much as 250mm in the next 5 days. Stormcast

Kimba Wong, Meteorologist at the Bureau said ex-tropical cyclone Owen was tracking in a westerly direction in the coming days and likely to bring heavier falls to coastal regions into the weekend.

"It's located around 650km off the coast from Cairns and there is a bit of uncertainty in it's likely movement,” Ms Wong said.

"It may track west southwest, and any showers or thunderstorms are likely to be enhanced by that if it does cross the coastal area.”

Capricornia is in for a cloudy day today with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a high chance of showers and thunderstorms for the region.

There may also be some rain activity in the more inland parts of the state.

"Moving inland to Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central West there is a slight to medium chance of thunderstorms in that area for tomorrow,” she said.

Computer modeling for the 8-day rainfall forecast shows most of the state should expect some rain in the coming week. Stormcast

"We do have a bit of activity popping up around the northern parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Central West that might trickle down and continue into afternoon”.

The coastal areas of the region can expect rain and thunderstorms with the Bureau predicting an 80 per cent chance of showers in the north along with the potential for a thunderstorm.

Elsewhere across the region there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The predicted forecast for Friday says an upper trough will result in a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms over the central interior through to the Channel country.

For Saturday the Bureau predicts that drier air will result in fine and mostly sunny conditions over western districts, with temperatures remaining cooler than average over the central regions and slightly warmer than average in the west.

In Capricornia, Friday will see overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to high 20s.

There is a strong wind warning is in place for Capricornia on Friday.

On Saturday overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s