Heavy rainfall, flash-flooding cuts off Central Queensland roads

FLOOD CAM: Hills Rd at Baffle Ck.
FLOOD CAM: Hills Rd at Baffle Ck. Gladstone Regional Council
Amber Hooker
ROADS are already flooded under as heavy rainfall tracks north up Queensland.

The Bedford Weir Rd, between Blackwater and Middlemount, is closed in all directions to all traffic with 160mm over flowing "hard".

The Department of Transport and Main Roads flagged the road at 5.48am yesterday, with the next inspection due to day.

Several roads across the Gladstone region are also closed due to flooding as a severe weather warning remains current from Rockhampton southwards.

No roads are reported closed due to weather in the Rockhampton region at this time.

A flood warning is also in place for coastal catchments including Calliope River, Boyne River and Baffle Creek.

A list of Central Queensland road closures will be updated through the day as information becomes available.

The SES Swiftwater rescue crews are attempting to reach a person trapped on the roof of their vehicle on Fingerboard Rd at Mount Tom.

The following roads are closed as of 8AM:

Bedford Weir Rd (Central Highlands)

Hills Rd at Baffle Ck (Gladstone Region)

Fingerboard Rd at Miriam Vale (Gladstone Region)

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd (Gladstone Region)

Round Hill Rd (Gladstone Region)

Gorge Rd (Gladstone Region)

Topics:  flash flood rain road closure weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
