Total forecast rainfall for Sunday, September 29, to Wednesday, October 2.
Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th Sep 2019 7:00 PM
AFTER months of dry sunny days, Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford, an upper trough will be coming through Central Queensland on Tuesday, triggering showers and storms.

Ms Ford said the showers were going to be widespread throughout Capricornia, Central Highlands and Wide Bay-Burnett.

“There is a fairly high chance of showers and possibly severe storms on Tuesday, along with some heavy rainfall,” she said.

“On Wednesday, you will experience some showers lingering around.

“But Tuesday will be the big day.”

With the rain forecast to be widespread across the region, Ms Ford said showers were predicted to bring 5-10mm and storms 15-30mm.

Heavier falls were forecast to be more isolated.

Towns in Central Queensland with a very high chance of receiving the forecast rain were Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Biloela, Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston and Taroom.

“This is the first good chance for rain for Capricornia and the Central Highlands,” Ms Ford said.

FORECAST

Rockhampton will have a mostly sunny day tomorrow, with a top of 34C.

On Tuesday, an upper trough is expected to come through the region, which would trigger some showers and storms.

It is forecast to be a cloudier day with a top of 29C.

Wednesday will see some lingering showers with a top of 25C, but clearing up for the end of the week.

Yeppoon is looking pretty similar, with a mostly sunny day tomorrow, with a top of 28C.

Showers are forecast for Tuesday, which will see a top of 24C.

A couple of showers will be lingering on Wednesday, which will see a top of 22C, then clearing up for a sunny day on Thursday.

