Water levels dangerously low in Australia's wettest region

Level 3 water restrictions are now in place across the Cassowary Coast region. The North Johnstone River Intake.

Level 3 water restrictions are now in place across the Cassowary Coast region. The North Johnstone River Intake.

THE Cassowary Coast will need sustained rainfall to reverse recently implemented level three water restrictions.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council water manager Geoffrey Smart said, even if the Cassowary Coast received a couple of good storms, it wouldn't be enough to recharge supply levels.

"Catchments are so dry that we will need a sustained period of rainfall to generate long term higher flows in our creeks and rivers," he said.

"We will remain on level three water restrictions for some time until we get significant rainfall and all residents will need to be compliant.

The Cassowary Coast region uses intakes from local creeks and rivers.

Under the new restrictions, residents are limited to 350 litres per person per day, with the chance to potentially go even lower if the situation does not improve.

During the restrictions, sprinklers, micro-spray and drip water systems are prohibited and handheld hoses fitted with a trigger nozzle can be used between 6am and 8am and 6pm and 8pm.

"The flow in our water supply creeks and rivers is now so low that unless we moderate consumption, we won't be able to supply to all the network," Mr Smart said. "Council has artificially modified the creeks and rivers that water is drawn from by sand bagging at the intakes to ensure there is adequate clean water supplies for residents. Proposals are being considered to build a temporary stone weir across the Johnston River to ensure adequate supply continues for Innisfail. The last time we had to do this was 16 years ago."

Residents who fail to comply with the new water restrictions will receive a warning, followed by fines for repeat offences.