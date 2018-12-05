Heavy rainfall to be 'dumped' on CQ this weekend

Sky News forecaster Tom Saunders has predicted ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen will dump a large amount of water on Central Queensland towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

Sky News forecaster Tom Saunders has predicted ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen will dump a large amount of water on Central Queensland towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

CENTRAL Queensland could be in for more heavy rain later this week as ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen tracks towards the coastline.

Sky news chief forecaster Tom Saunders this morning said updated modelling showed ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen drifting towards the southern tropical coast over the weekend.

He said as the remnants of Owen move towards the Queensland coast it could 'dump large amounts of rain' on Central Queensland in the coming week.

Predicted rainfall for the next 8 days shows the heavy falls that ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen will bring in towards the Central Queensland coast. Stormcast

"It is possible that torrential rain could return to the central part of the coast over the weekend with flash flooding,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology however said the movements of the tropical low are still uncertain but heavy rain could be seen in the region by the end of the weekend..

Adam Blazak, Forecaster with the Bureau said the situation was still evolving, so people should be keeping up to date with forecasts and warnings.

The final cyclone warning from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre shows the location of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

"At this stage the most likely scenario for rain is around the central coast and islands from Friday to Sunday,” he said.

"On Sunday the Capricorn Coast might start feeling the extra effects of ex-tropical cyclone activity, so that will bring a lot of wind and shower activity as it approaches the coast.

"It looks like it will be moving into an unstable environment at it approaches the coastline which means showers do have the potential to become quite heavy.”

As the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen move closer to the coast satellite images show the water vapour moving across the country. Stormcast

For today, Mr Saunders predicts showers for the Queensland coast with a possible risk of storms and flash flooding.

"Through the inland this afternoon damaging winds are possible from storms mostly around the northern and central parts of the state,” he said.

FORECAST FOR REST OF WEDNESDAY:

A high to very high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms about the northern and eastern tropics, with a moderate to high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm extending southwards along the east coast. The chance of locally heavy falls and a few severe storms over the tropical inland. A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms will then extend over the Central West and southern interior. Hot conditions will contract to the northwest of the state, with temperatures falling below the December average over central and southeast districts. Moderate to fresh southeast to northeasterly winds.