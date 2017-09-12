30°
Heavy smoke forces Razorback Rd diversion

QFES on scene of a fire on Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan.
Amber Hooker
UPDATE 3PM: AUTHORITIES are diverting traffic away from Razorback Rd, near Mount Morgan, due to heavy smoke in the area.

Motorists looking to get to Mt Morgan are being encouraged to take the Burnett Hwy route up The Range.

Firefighters have been backburning in the Moongan area for the past few hours after a blaze broke out shortly before 9am.

A Queensland Fire spokeswoman said currently seven crews were working on scene.

She said the backburning was causing heavy smoke.

EARLIER: DOZENS of emergency services personnel rushed to a fire on Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan this morning.

Seven vehicle and multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers remain on scene in Moongan after the blaze broke out at 8.51am.

Another crew is also one the way.

QFES advise the fire does not pose a threat to property as of 11.36am.

State Emergency Services personnel were also on scene this morning to slow down traffic, however the road remains open.

The QFES warn a smoke haze is affecting the area, and urge residents to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condtion.

Motorists should drive with caution.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

