Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic after a crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.
Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic after a crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy this afternoon. Facebook/Gillian Dines
News

Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
16th Jan 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAFFIC crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy is causing traffic chaos for drivers heading to the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at North Lakes about 12.25pm where at least one car had rolled on its side.

Drivers are reporting heavy congestion on both side of the highway as emergency services control the area.

Lanes are blocked and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

bruce highway editors picks sunshine coast traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Capricornia's renters warned of higher rents under Labor

    premium_icon Capricornia's renters warned of higher rents under Labor

    Politics LNP claims negative gearing changes would lead to 'rental famine'

    • 16th Jan 2019 2:37 PM
    Rocky champ named among game's best of past 50 years

    premium_icon Rocky champ named among game's best of past 50 years

    Sport Gavin Shuker one of touch's elite: 'It doesn't get better than that'

    LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    premium_icon LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    Property Walk in, walk out basis, all equipment and facilities included