Heavyweight champ ‘lost his marbles’

Deontay Wilder's ex-trainer Mark Breland has fired back at the former champion's accusations he was pulled out too early in his defeat to Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber, 35, has caused a stir in the boxing world after accusing Fury of cheating by using a weight in his glove for the Las Vegas battle in February.

Wilder also claimed his water was spiked before the bout, saying he had "no control" over his body.

And the American added that Breland pulled him out too early from the clash, leading to the cornerman's exit from Wilder's team.

Watch Boxing Live & On-Demand on Kayo. Selected international fights, classic bouts and more. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

But Breland has taken to social media to have his say on the situation.

"Anyone who really knows me, knows I wouldn't go back and forth with anybody UNLESS it's in the ring!" Breland wrote.

"I've been boxing since I was eight years old. So I didn't give a big portion of my life to this sport, I DEDICATED MY ENTIRE LIFE TO THIS SPORT!

"But I have never seen the things I'm seeing now in ALL of those years!

"I'm only on social media because of my girl. We went somewhere and there was a picture of me and she said, 'This is one of the reasons you need social media in this day and time'.

"She said there are people who have deep admiration for you and social media is a way to give them some access to you.

"She asks me all the time, 'Am I tired of it? Do I want to go back to life without it?'

"I always say, 'No', because the amount of support, love and gratitude I get lets me know all the hard work I put into my career was worth it!

"I looked at and ready thousands of videos, texts and comments and I would put up a thousand of them if I could because so many of them was 100 but I can't.

"But I'd have a file for ALL of them that moved me. I THANK ALL OF YOU FOR YOUR WORDS!

"Let me add this last. The Twitter pix that's out there is not from me.

"I speak and there's nothing funny about this show that's going on! Stay well and I'm still standing!"

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury bluntly said he thought Wilder "has lost his marbles".

"First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves," Fury said.

"Now someone has spiked his water. It's one of those things, isn't it."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Heavyweight champ 'lost his marbles'