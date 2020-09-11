Hefty disqualification period for unlicensed driver

Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of unlicensed driving.

Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of unlicensed driving.

A ROCKHAMPTON man was taking a car for a test run up the road when police busted him for unlicensed driving.

Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Cooke travelling along Elphinstone St at 7.40pm on August 23.

Ms Kurtz said Cooke told police he did not hold a driver’s licence as he was disqualified from holding one.

She said checks confirmed his licence was disqualified in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 22, 2019, for two years.

She said Cooke did not provide any lawful or emergent reason for driving.

Cooke told Acting Magistrate John Milburn he was only driving the car up the road.

“The car was playing up and we were trying to figure out why,” he said.

Cooke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.