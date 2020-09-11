Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of unlicensed driving.
Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of unlicensed driving.
Crime

Hefty disqualification period for unlicensed driver

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man was taking a car for a test run up the road when police busted him for unlicensed driving.

Collin John Cooke pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Cooke travelling along Elphinstone St at 7.40pm on August 23.

Ms Kurtz said Cooke told police he did not hold a driver’s licence as he was disqualified from holding one.

She said checks confirmed his licence was disqualified in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 22, 2019, for two years.

She said Cooke did not provide any lawful or emergent reason for driving.

Cooke told Acting Magistrate John Milburn he was only driving the car up the road.

“The car was playing up and we were trying to figure out why,” he said.

Cooke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s own Silly Solly’s to expand to 100 stores

        Premium Content Rocky’s own Silly Solly’s to expand to 100 stores

        Money The brand was revived in late 2017 and has opened multiple stores with plans for four more this year.

        EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        News Tired of waiting, the Browne Park Trust has revealed exclusively to The Morning...

        Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Premium Content Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Crime Police were called to the incident and are now making enquiries.

        Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        Premium Content Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        News Police are looking for two males in their 50s in a Kia Rio.