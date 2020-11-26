Hefty donation helps keep region’s rescue helicopter in air

WHEN Central Queenslanders end up in strife, it’s often the ever-reliable RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service Helicopter that flies to their aid.

On call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days per year, the RACQ CHRS provides rapid deployment of medical or rescue teams to major accidents or search and rescue operations.

Covering an area of Central Queensland 350,000 sq km in size, to protect more than 300,000 people, isn’t a cheap exercise, but a sizeable donation from Yancoal’s Yarrabee Coal Mine will ensure the invaluable service continues.

Yarrabee Coal has signed on as a ‘Lift Off Partner’ for three years, providing $30,000 in annual funding.

The donation was part of the Yancoal Yarrabee Community Support Program, which aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas it operates.

Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine has signed on as a 'Lift Off Partner' with the RACQ Capricorn Rescue for three years (From left – Tom Hayes Yarrabee Environment and Community Superintendent, Kirsty Wooler and Mark Fewtrell from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service).

RACQ Capricorn Rescue operations manager Kirsty Wooler said this latest agreement with Yarrabee coal was an extension on their existing partnership, ensuring they had the capacity to continue operating as a regional health network provider to deliver an essential service in Central Queensland.

“We applaud Yarrabee’s commitment to supporting the communities in which they operate and thank them for their continued support,” Ms Wooler said.

Yarrabee Coal operations manager Cris Shadbolt was proud to have renewed and strengthened their agreement.

“RACQ Capricorn Rescue provides a critical service to all people in our community. Every day they respond to life and death situations and on one of those occasions it may be our people or their friends or family who need assistance,” Mr Shadbolt said.

“We are proud to help continue keep this service operational.

“Yarrabee is all about building a better and stronger community and this is a solid example of how it is contributing to improving the safety of Yarrabee employees as well as the people in the community in which Yarrabee operates.”