Hefty fine for doing burnouts at a Rocky intersection

A FOOLSIH decision landed a man in court this week, after he was seen doing burnouts at a Rockhampton intersection.

Jorden Tre Gabbert pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle in a way that produced unnecessary smoke, while being unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 2.15pm on July 30 police were called to a white Holden Commodore doing burnouts at the intersection of Willis St and Schultz St, Rockhampton.

"Police spoke to the defendant where he identified himself as the driver and said the steering mechanism had locked up and that's why it was producing unnecessary smoke,” Mr Rumford said.

"Police conducted checks on the defendant's licence, which revealed his licence was demerit point suspended and the vehicle was unregistered, and as a result also uninsured.”

Gabbert told Magistrate Cameron Press he was working on the car at the time of the offence.

"I have had problems when putting it into second gear, it all locks up,” he said.

"So, I drove it down the street to turn around and drive it back to the driveway, but it locked up and I had to get it back. I should have stopped there but I just kept going until I got to the driveway.”

Gabbert was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for six months.