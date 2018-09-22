Hefty fines for unsafe driver with kids unbuckled

OVERLOADED, unrestrained children and driving while SPER suspended has cost one Rockhampton man $1800 in fines and one month's driving disqualification.

Ivan Wayne Butler, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to five driving charges in relation to the one road trip.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Butler driving a Toyota Camry along Bolsover St as it approached the Fitzroy St intersection on September 7.

He said Butler slowed down as if to stop when the traffic light turned amber but then drove through the intersection as the lights changed to red.

Sgt Janes said there were six people in the car, including Butler and a toddler on the lap of the front passenger.

"A six-year-old was seated on the floor behind a front seat and at the feet of an adult passenger,” he said.

The court heard Butler, who has two children - not the ones in the car - had his driver's license suspended by SPER in July.

"You need to give more consideration for those children,” Magistrate Ross Woodford said after sentencing.