BUSINESS SAVVY: CQUniversity's Professor Lee De Milia with Heights College students Jorja Downey, Joshua Sanderson, Alexa Order, Ayden Scott and teacher Heny Wijaya.
Heights College takes top spot in School Business Challenge

14th May 2019 3:09 PM
DOZENS of schools compete each year, but only one can be crowned the champion and this year Heights College has taken the top spot in the Rockhampton region's School Business Challenge.

Participating teams are challenged to correctly answer 10 multiple choice questions for four topics: accounting, management & business, economics & law, and current affairs/general knowledge.

Dean of Business and Law Professor Lee Di Milia said the event, in it's fifth year, has been growing increasingly popular among schools in the region.

This year, students from Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane and Melbourne participated.

"It started with us contacting schools and now we are in the fortunate position where schools are contacting us and wanting to be involved,” Professor Di Milia said.

"It suggests that we are doing something positive with the Schools Business Challenge that's of benefit to schools in our regional areas.

"The School of Business and Law wants to further develop the thinking and skills of Challenge participants if they choose to undertake tertiary education.

"We are now refocusing some of our courses and units around the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.

"We want our students to think locally but also globally how they might play a role in solving intractable issues like poverty, equity, clean water and a decent education for all, because these are the challenges that your generation are clearly going to face in the future.”

Winning the challenge now means students from the Heights team will compete, via video conference, in the national finals on July 30.

As part of the winning team in round one, the Heights College students will receive a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship, which is provisional upon their enrolment in the School of Business and Law at the university.

As well as the scholarships for students, each winning school receives a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $500.

Each member of the winning team at the National Final will receive an additional $2500 CQUniversity Scholarship with the same conditions as the round one winning prize.

The winning school will also receive a perpetual trophy and a cash prize of $3000, with the runner up receiving a cash prize of $1500.

