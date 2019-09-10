Menu
MOONBEAM MAGIC: Tolu Adeniyi, Eliza Kerr, Cody Smith, Levi Ewan and Daniela Araque from Heights College took out Battle of the Bands Jann Houley
News

Heights takes out Battle of the Bands

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEIGHTS College students won both first and second places at last week's Battle of the Bands regional competition, and their good friends at Lighthouse came third overall as well as winning best video.

Cody Smith, a Year 8 student, also won one of the judges' awards for best stage presence, playing the box or cajon drum.

He's been playing drums since Year 4 with the school band as well as at Cathedral of Praise.

Cody Smith at Battle of the Bands
"Most of us have grown up involved in church bands and youth group,” he said.

For Year 12 student Tolu Adeniyi, it's a big commitment to attend rehearsals while studying for the last round of QCS tests.

"It's hard to balance but music is also a really good escape at times,” she said.

The keyboardist co-wrote the band's original song We Are with Eliza Kerr who played acoustic guitar.

Levi Ewan at Battle of the Bands
"We're wild, beautiful and free,” it goes.

"We're running from the things people want us to be.”

The winning group settled on the name Moonbeam just moments before they went on stage during their school's space-themed Battle of the Bands round.

They also performed Hey Soul Sister and High Hopes.

