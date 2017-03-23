HELD UP: 5 projects that would deliver thousands of Rocky jobs

CQUniversity has revealed plans for its new super campus.

EARLIER this week, CQUniversity announced it was putting on hold its plan for a major multi-million dollar upgrade of its north Rockhampton campus.

University bosses said they wanted to enter further consultation with key parties before proceeding.

The university is looking to invest about $15m of its own money in the project, which is just one of a handful across the region people are holding their breath on.

All up there are billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs tied up in the following five projects.

And while these ones may be on hold or waiting for approvals to proceed, we've included five key projects (below) where work is already under way.

REVEALED: Why CQU has put its $15m Rocky super campus spend on hold.

CQUNIVERSITY: CQUNIVERSITY'S $15 million super campus plan is on hold as bosses enter further consultation

CQUniversity has revealed plans for its new super campus. Contributed

The move came after Queensland Teachers Union (QTU) president Kevin Bates aired concerns over the closure of the Canning St campus, formerly CQ TAFE, which would move to the Rockhampton North centre.

On March 8, the university revealed plans to create a "state-of-the-art facility” to refurbish the existing spaces on campus.

Vice-Chancellor and President's Office director Joanne Perry, speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Scott Bowman, yesterday confirmed they would "put project consolidation plans on hold for the Rockhampton campuses”.

READ: $300m Rookwood Weir project gets federal government green light.

Rookwood Weir: A $300 million Central Queensland project, set to create over 2000 jobs, has received its final tick of approval from the Federal Government.

The water security project, which is set to provide up to 400 construction and 2100 ongoing jobs, is now in the hands of the State Government.

The multi-million dollar Rookwood Weir project. Declan Cooley

Already $130 million has been promised from the Federal Government to help build the weir between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

But the project still needs approval from the State Government, which is assessing the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Business Case.

READ: Hundreds tour to rally for $600m GKI development.

GKI: The $600 million Great Keppel Island eco resort project remains in limbo a decade after the old resort was shut down.

The developer, Tower Holdings, remains confident it can secure an investment partner to finance the project but a backer is yet to be secured.

GKI. Allan Reinikka ROK230116agkirall

It has reportedly been in talks with a number of interested parties.

The plan includes a new 250-room beachfront hotel, 700 luxury villas, 300 luxury apartments, a 250-berth marina, premium retail village, day spa, Greg Norman designed championship golf course, commercial airstrip, research centre and a 575 hectare environmental protection precinct.

All approvals are in place for this 1000 job construction project.

READ: Adani explained: 1500 jobs for Rocky.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow said the city offered a deal mining giant Adani just "couldn't walk past”.

Adani map. Adani

In a coup for the region, Rockhampton has been short-listed as a FIFO hub for the company's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Cr Strelow said the FIFO hub was expected to generate up to 1500 jobs in each centre.

The $16.5b open-cut and underground coal mine will yield 60 million tonnes per year and generate 1075 construction jobs, with an operation workforce of 3800 once up and running.

READ: Premier opens up about Iwasaki Resort and 19,000 jobs.

Iwasaki Resort: WATCH this space, tourism will continue to boom.

That was the message Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gave to 120 Central Queensland businesspeople at a lunch hosted by the Capricorn Chamber of Commerce in Yeppoon earlier this year.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with Iwasaki Sangyo President Mr Yoshitaro Iwasaki and International Sales and Marketing Manager Ms Takaho Iwasaki in Brisbane. Contributed

Her reassurances came after a meeting with Yoshitaro Iwasaki about the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort.

The project is expected to create over 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

"He is determined to see his resort re-opened and refurbished,” she said.

5 PROJECTS HAPPENING NOW

READ: Rockhampton's Heritage Hotel set for massive makeover.

Heritage Hotel: FOR over a year the iconic Heritage Hotel in William St, Rockhampton, has been closed.

Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton CBD. Amber Hooker

But 2017 holds a new beginning for the Heritage Hotel with major renovation and restoration works under way.

The pub/club/restaurant's latest teaser video on Facebook reveals the venue will re-open within months.

READ: $30m Riverbank revitalisation takes big step forward.

Rockhampton Riverbank: Late last year, Stage 1A of the project was completed and work began on stage 1B, the section of Quay St between William and Denham Sts.

In late December, Rockhampton Regional Council announced Woollam Constructions were the successful tenderer for the $11m central precinct of stage two of the project.

An artist's impression of the new pier structure on the Rockhampton Riverbank. Mark Nilon

Work on the central precinct, which includes a new pier and restaurant, water jet plaza, Rod Laver plaza, landscaping, event infrastructure, curated public art and shaded seating with water misters to keep riverbank revellers cool, is underway with a finish date before the end of 2017.

READ: $15m 2500m sq lagoon centrepiece of Yeppoon foreshore project.

Yeppoon foreshore: COULD the lagoon precinct be the Christmas trifecta for Yeppoon?

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig certainly hopes the latest stage of the foreshore project could be the third major development unveiled in time for the festive season.

Shaped by community consultation, the updated plans for the lagoon precinct have been published and the project is now open to tenders with construction set to start in May.

Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project. TCL

The $15 million, 2500m sq lagoon will be the centrepiece of the foreshore, with an integrated shallow kids pool, an area with enough length to do 25m laps and several solid shade structures.

Designs show the lagoon will be surrounded by lawn terraces, timber decks and a ramp walkway along the beach front.

READ: $20m high-rise development up, up and away.

Gallery Apartments: By the end of 2017, a new high-rise will have joined the Rockhampton skyline.

GOING UP: An artist impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Contributed

Earthworks began on the $20m 10-storey residential apartment building on Victoria Pde in November.

Once completed, the building will also include a new restaurant.

READ: $14m development of Kershaw Gardens.

Kershaw Gardens: The $14m development plan for the Central Precinct has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council and major work is this year expected to start on various aspects of the plan including an expansion of the carpark, plenty of shaded seating areas, BBQs, nature play area, a maze and the relocation of the monorail.

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

A highlight of the playground is a shallow water play area which is designed to represent the Fitzroy River with its crossings and features such as the barrage.

Construction works will require the central section to be closed for 12 months from April 2017.