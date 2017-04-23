Rocky hero's early death leaves loving wife and kids behind

Helen Pearson has submited a special story on behalf of her husband's family about Flight Sergeant Albert Vivien Pearson - DFM to the segment about our men who were heroes during the wars in which our men took place.

Albert Vivienne Pearson (Viv Pearson) is one such person.

Viv joined the RAAF and was stationed in England during the World War II.

Viv grew up in Rockhampton and was active in the community.

A photo from The Morning Bulletin on 13 June 1946 when the Duke of Gloucester presented Viv with his DFM. Under the heading " City's warm welcome to Duke of Gloucester and the subheading "Decorations Presented”. Contributed.

Viv enlisted in 1942 as an Aircraftman Class2 moving through the ranks to become a Flight Sergeant and promoted to Warrant Officer in 1944.

Viv was awarded the DFM (Distinguished Flying Medal) for his part in bringing his plane back to England from France after it had caught on fire.

He was a member of Squadron 460 in the RAAF.

His log book indicates the extent in which our airmen put themselves at risk when flying many times from England over to France and Germany to complete an exercise.

By reading the newspaper stories told of him when receiving his DFM it tells the story of this part of his life.

Born in Rockhampton Viv was a plumber at his father's plumbing business in Denison Street "A PEARSON Plumbers".

He then managed the business after his father A W Pearson passed away.

Viv was also involved in playing hockey with the Wanderers Hockey club, in the racing industry and was a Rockhampton City Counsellor.

Viv passed away at 32 years old in 1950 whilst still holding the position of Alderman in the council.

He is survived by his wife Violet (94yrs) and two of his children Albert William (Bill) Pearson and Patricia Pauling.

The exert reads:

The Morning Bulletin on Monday, December 11, 1944.

Page 2 - HEROIC WIRELESS OPERATOR

The citation covering the award of the DFM to Flight-Sergeant Albert Vivian Pearson, of Rockhampton, states: "One afternoon in October, 1944, Flying Officer Gratton (pilot) and Flight-Sergeant Pearson (wireless operator) were in an aircraft detailed to attack Emmerich.

Whilst over the target area, the aircraft sustained extensive damage.

One engine was put out of action, the inter-communication system was rendered unserviceable and two petrol tanks were holed, contents drained away.

The port aileron became ineffective and the bomber went into a steep dive.

Much height was lost before Flying Officer Gratton succeeded in levelling out.

"Fire had commenced in the wireless operator's cabin and although Flight-Sergeant Pearson devoted his full energies to the fire, it seemed that the aircraft would have, to be abandoned.

"He fought on heroically, however and finally succeeded in extinguishing the fire.

"The aircraft was difficult to control, but Flying Officer Gratton set a course for home and eventually the English coast was reached.

"This pilot headed for the nearest airfield and made a safe landing."

A recent letter from the Flight-Sergeant Pearson stated he had been promoted to Warrant Officer.