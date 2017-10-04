Helen's journey from a small farm to major university leader

HELEN Huntly's journey all started on a small rural farm.

She believes her humble beginnings taught her the importance of providing a helping hand to others in the community.

"I come from a sugar cane farming background, a tiny little one-teacher school, there was at most probably 10 families contributing to that school so I learnt from a very young age that it takes a village to raise a child,” she said.

"Without people pulling together in those small communities, nothing ever gets done so my family was really focussed on giving back.”

This week the Rockhampton woman was named as one of four Central Queenslanders awarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to tertiary education in the region.

Across her career, Helen has held a variety of roles, most recently the provost at CQUniversity in Rockhampton, where she has served for more than 25 years.

She is responsible for leading CQUniversity's 'academic, strategic and operational agendas for the Higher Education Division portfolio'.

"It is a role which I am very privileged to undertake,” she said.

"I get to work with fantastic people, both our students and our staff.

"It is really rewarding to see the work that we do with the academics and professional staff in Central Queensland in actually delivering high quality VET and degree education out into our region.”

Helen said her most special achievement is her family.

"My family is very important to me, I've got two beautiful daughters and they've got their own families so you just want to see your own children grow and develop and have wonderful lives and give back to their communities which they're both doing,” she said.

Helen aims to touch more people in more communities through her provost role.

"I've only been in this job for a year so, for me, it's about developing into this role and being the best that I can be in this role,” she said.