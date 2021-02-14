Menu
Rescue 300 was tasked to a medical incident at Stanage Bay. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Helicopter called after camper falls from roof top tent

Vanessa Jarrett
14th Feb 2021 9:39 AM
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to Stanage Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning after a man fell from a roof top tent while camping with friends.

The incident was reported around 1.40am to Charon Point in the Stanage Bay vicinity.

A male in his 50s had woken during the night and while descending from the tent, slipped on the ladder and fell.

Rescue 300 conducted a low reconnaissance of the area and found a suitable landing site at the campground on the edge of the beach.

The male suffered minor scratches over his body and had suspected lower limb injuries.

Head and neck precautions were also taken.

He was stabilised before being loaded onto the helicopter to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

