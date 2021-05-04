Helicopter called after car loses control, rolls onto roof

Two women were flown to hospital on Monday night after their vehicle rolled about 2km east of Comet. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Two women, including a teenager, were flown to hospital on Monday night after their vehicle rolled about 2km east of Comet.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Comet River Road at 9pm.

The driver, a woman in her mid-20s, and her passenger, who was in her late teens, were travelling south bound on Comet River Road when it appeared the vehicle lost control causing it to come to rest upside down on its roof.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend the crash. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

The driver and passenger of the utility were reported to have been out of their vehicle and walking around when the first Queensland Ambulance Service crew arrived on scene.

The driver was initially treated for suspected spinal injuries and her passenger for a shoulder injury, cuts, and abrasions.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend the crash at 9.25pm.

The on-board medical team assessed both patients and stabilised them for transport in the helicopter back to Rockhampton Hospital, where they were to receive further scans and specialist care.