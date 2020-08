RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a motorbike accident at Wycarbah on Saturday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to an off-road motorbike accident at Wycabrah on Saturday afternoon.

The helicopter left base around 5.30pm to a property 30 miles west of Rockhampton.

A man in his early 20s had come off his motorbike while riding with friends.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded and was on scene when Capricorn Helicopter arrived.

He was treated for lower limb injuries and was taken to Rockhampton hospital.