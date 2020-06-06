Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

Paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of St Lawrence, this afternoon. Picture: Bev Lacey

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to airlift two people to hospital following a car crash on the Bruce Highway, south of St Lawrence.

About 3.20pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the highway.

Reports suggest the car crashed into a guard rail while travelling over a bridge near the Waverley Creek Rest Area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man and woman, both in their 20s, suffered minor injuries and were both in stable conditions.

A rescue helicopter has been called to airlift them to hospital for further treatment.