A patient in their early teens was airlifted to Rockhampton hospital after their ATV rolled over near Springsure.

A YOUNG teenager is being treated for a severe leg fracture after their ATV rolled on a rural property.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the rural property 300kms south-west of Rockhampton, in Arcturus near Springsure, just after 8.30am.

The patient was treated at the scene by the on board Critical Care Paramedic for their injuries and was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.