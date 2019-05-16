Horrified onlookers film ‘Uber’ chopper crash

The chopper goes down into the Hudson.

The chopper goes down into the Hudson.

A commuter chopper run by a company known as the "Uber for helicopters" crashed into the Hudson River this morning in New York, the crash captured by horrified onlookers.

The Bell 206 went down on the shoreline of the Hudson River near 12th Avenue and West 34th Street at 2.26pm local time, the New York Post reports.

A representative for Blade - which also operates charters to the Hamptons, Nantucket and other destinations - said: "A pilot made an emergency landing on floats on the river. No passengers were onboard."

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York. Picture: Supplied

It "fell short of a landing pad on West 30th street and Hudson River," police said in a tweet. "The pilot is out of the water and the helicopter is secured."

The pilot was rescued by a NY Waterways ferry, according to the ferry company.

Blade has been criticised by locals who live in the Hamptons, who say the company runs too many flights from Manhattan.

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York. Picture: Supplied

The crash-landing comes just over a year after a sightseeing helicopter plummeted into the East River, killing five passengers who were trapped. The pilot scrambled to safety.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.