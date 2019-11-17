Helicopter rescue after motobike crash

This morning at 8:48am, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Primary Loworth Station a property north of Rockhampton where a female in her 20s sustained upper body injuries after falling from a motorbike.

The woman was treated by a ground based paramedic with further treatment provided by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further examination and treatment.

She remained in a stable condition for the duration of the flight.