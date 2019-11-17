Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
News

Helicopter rescue after motobike crash

Jack Evans
17th Nov 2019 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This morning at 8:48am, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Primary Loworth Station a property north of Rockhampton where a female in her 20s sustained upper body injuries after falling from a motorbike.

The woman was treated by a ground based paramedic with further treatment provided by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further examination and treatment.

She remained in a stable condition for the duration of the flight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate change enthusiasts will not engage in discussion on this book

        premium_icon Climate change enthusiasts will not engage in discussion on...

        News Heat from the Sun is constantly impacting the Earth, and radiating away again into space.

        OPINION: ‘Mistake of fact’ defence rape laws need balance

        premium_icon OPINION: ‘Mistake of fact’ defence rape laws need balance

        News Rcent rape trail in Rockhampton shows need for balance between keeping “mistake of...

        Rape ‘mistake of fact’ defence leads to man found not guilty

        premium_icon Rape ‘mistake of fact’ defence leads to man found not guilty

        News A YOUNG Central Queensland cowboy was this week acquitted of rape after...

        Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

        premium_icon Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

        Health Two Sunset Sessions patrons suffer suspected substance abuse.